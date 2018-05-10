Top Stories
Ariana Grande &amp; Mac Miller Reportedly Split

Ariana Grande & Mac Miller Reportedly Split

Kendall Jenner Discusses How She Feels About Kylie Having a Baby

Kendall Jenner Discusses How She Feels About Kylie Having a Baby

Georgina Chapman Breaks Her Silence on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

Georgina Chapman Breaks Her Silence on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

What Is the Meaning Behind Donald Glover's 'This Is America'?

What Is the Meaning Behind Donald Glover's 'This Is America'?

Thu, 10 May 2018 at 10:12 am

Jessica Chastain Brings First Look of Spy Thriller '355' to Cannes with Lupita Nyong'o, Penelope Cruz & More!

Jessica Chastain Brings First Look of Spy Thriller '355' to Cannes with Lupita Nyong'o, Penelope Cruz & More!

Mission accepted: Penelope Cruz, Marion Cotillard, Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o and Fan Bingbing have officially joined forces!

The star-studded cast assembled on Thursday (May 10) to attend a special cocktail party in celebration of their upcoming film 355, with DIRECTV and The Hollywood Reporter, on the Grey Goose Terrace in Cannes, France.

Jessica and the ladies were also accompanied by the upcoming film’s director Simon Kinberg as they posed for photographs at a photo call for 355 as part of the 2018 Cannes Film Festival that same day.

All the women will play international spies in the movie, which is described to be in the style of other films like The Bourne Identity, Mission: Impossible and James Bond.


Get on board. #355Movie #电影355 #CannesYouHandleUs

A post shared by Lupita Nyong'o (@lupitanyongo) on

FYI: Penelope is wearing a Ralph Lauren Collection blue and white floral dress. Lupita is wearing a Miu Miu collection dress.
Just Jared on Facebook
jessica chastain brings first look of spy thriller 355 to cannes with lupita nyongo 01
jessica chastain brings first look of spy thriller 355 to cannes with lupita nyongo 02
jessica chastain brings first look of spy thriller 355 to cannes with lupita nyongo 03
jessica chastain brings first look of spy thriller 355 to cannes with lupita nyongo 04
jessica chastain brings first look of spy thriller 355 to cannes with lupita nyongo 05
jessica chastain brings first look of spy thriller 355 to cannes with lupita nyongo 06
jessica chastain brings first look of spy thriller 355 to cannes with lupita nyongo 07
jessica chastain brings first look of spy thriller 355 to cannes with lupita nyongo 08
jessica chastain brings first look of spy thriller 355 to cannes with lupita nyongo 09
jessica chastain brings first look of spy thriller 355 to cannes with lupita nyongo 10
jessica chastain brings first look of spy thriller 355 to cannes with lupita nyongo 11
jessica chastain brings first look of spy thriller 355 to cannes with lupita nyongo 12
jessica chastain brings first look of spy thriller 355 to cannes with lupita nyongo 13
jessica chastain brings first look of spy thriller 355 to cannes with lupita nyongo 14
jessica chastain brings first look of spy thriller 355 to cannes with lupita nyongo 15
jessica chastain brings first look of spy thriller 355 to cannes with lupita nyongo 16
jessica chastain brings first look of spy thriller 355 to cannes with lupita nyongo 17
jessica chastain brings first look of spy thriller 355 to cannes with lupita nyongo 18
jessica chastain brings first look of spy thriller 355 to cannes with lupita nyongo 19
jessica chastain brings first look of spy thriller 355 to cannes with lupita nyongo 20
jessica chastain brings first look of spy thriller 355 to cannes with lupita nyongo 21
jessica chastain brings first look of spy thriller 355 to cannes with lupita nyongo 22
jessica chastain brings first look of spy thriller 355 to cannes with lupita nyongo 23
jessica chastain brings first look of spy thriller 355 to cannes with lupita nyongo 24
jessica chastain brings first look of spy thriller 355 to cannes with lupita nyongo 25
jessica chastain brings first look of spy thriller 355 to cannes with lupita nyongo 26
jessica chastain brings first look of spy thriller 355 to cannes with lupita nyongo 27
jessica chastain brings first look of spy thriller 355 to cannes with lupita nyongo 28
jessica chastain brings first look of spy thriller 355 to cannes with lupita nyongo 29
jessica chastain brings first look of spy thriller 355 to cannes with lupita nyongo 30
jessica chastain brings first look of spy thriller 355 to cannes with lupita nyongo 31
jessica chastain brings first look of spy thriller 355 to cannes with lupita nyongo 32
jessica chastain brings first look of spy thriller 355 to cannes with lupita nyongo 33
jessica chastain brings first look of spy thriller 355 to cannes with lupita nyongo 34
jessica chastain brings first look of spy thriller 355 to cannes with lupita nyongo 35
jessica chastain brings first look of spy thriller 355 to cannes with lupita nyongo 36
jessica chastain brings first look of spy thriller 355 to cannes with lupita nyongo 37
jessica chastain brings first look of spy thriller 355 to cannes with lupita nyongo 38

Credit: Nicholas Hunt, Dave Bedrosian / Future Image; Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: 2018 Cannes Film Festival, Fan Bingbing, Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Marion Cotillard, Penelope Cruz

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Offset's $150,000 chain was reportedly stolen after the 2018 Met Gala - TMZ
  • Check out Dylan Minnette and his band's performance on The Late Late Show - Just Jared Jr
  • Kyle Richards reveals she hasn't talked to sister Kathy Hilton in 6 months - TooFab
  • Check out the first look at Julianne Hough and Tyler Hoechlin's new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Who do you think Black Hood is on Riverdale? - Just Jared Jr
  • SherryBlade

    Penelope and Lupita look great.