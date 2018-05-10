Jessica Chastain Brings First Look of Spy Thriller '355' to Cannes with Lupita Nyong'o, Penelope Cruz & More!

Mission accepted: Penelope Cruz, Marion Cotillard, Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o and Fan Bingbing have officially joined forces!

The star-studded cast assembled on Thursday (May 10) to attend a special cocktail party in celebration of their upcoming film 355, with DIRECTV and The Hollywood Reporter, on the Grey Goose Terrace in Cannes, France.

Jessica and the ladies were also accompanied by the upcoming film’s director Simon Kinberg as they posed for photographs at a photo call for 355 as part of the 2018 Cannes Film Festival that same day.

All the women will play international spies in the movie, which is described to be in the style of other films like The Bourne Identity, Mission: Impossible and James Bond.

FYI: Penelope is wearing a Ralph Lauren Collection blue and white floral dress. Lupita is wearing a Miu Miu collection dress.