Thu, 10 May 2018 at 2:40 am

Jessica Simpson Rocks Sweats & Heels For Flight to NYC

Jessica Simpson Rocks Sweats & Heels For Flight to NYC

Jessica Simpson struts her way through JFK Airport after her flight on Wednesday night (May 9) in New York City.

The 37-year-old singer/fashion designer comfy and chic in a gray hoodie, green sweatpants, and white sky-high heels for her flight into the city.

Just a few weeks ago, Jessica and hubby Eric Johnson showed off their super hot bods while vacationing in The Bahamas.

During her flight, Jessica took to Instagram to share a shot of her kids Maxwell, 6, and Ace, 4, hanging out in the cockpit of the plane!

We’ve got this under control ✈️ #MAXIDREW #ACEKNUTE #Aviators #AviatorNation

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

