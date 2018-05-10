John Cho & Debra Messing Star in 'Searching' - Watch the Trailer!

John Cho and Debra Messing star in an upcoming thriller called Searching, and you can watch the trailer right here!

The movie will be released in theaters on August 3.

The movie already won the Audience Award and the Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize at Sundance Film Festival.

Here’s a plot summary: After David Kim (Cho)’s 16-year-old daughter goes missing, a local investigation is opened and a detective is assigned to the case. But 37 hours later and without a single lead, David decides to search the one place no one has looked yet, where all secrets are kept today: his daughter’s laptop. In a hyper-modern thriller told via the technology devices we use every day to communicate, David must trace his daughter’s digital footprints before she disappears forever.

Watch the trailer below!