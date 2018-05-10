Top Stories
Does Anna Wintour Support Scarlett Johansson's Marchesa Dress Choice from Met Gala 2018?

Kendall Jenner Discusses How She Feels About Kylie Having a Baby

Georgina Chapman Breaks Her Silence on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

What Is the Meaning Behind Donald Glover's 'This Is America'?

Thu, 10 May 2018 at 2:02 pm

Justin Bieber Steps Out After a Wednesday Night Church Service

Justin Bieber Steps Out After a Wednesday Night Church Service

Justin Bieber is heading out after a worship service.

The 25-year-old “Friends” pop superstar was seen leaving his usual Wednesday night church session alongside a friend on Wednesday night (May 9) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber

Justin was seen leaving the service in a Thrasher hoodie, making his way to his blue Lamborghini and heading out for the night.

Justin was recently spotted heading to a recording studio alongside producer Poo Bear. We’re excited to hear what he’s been working on!
Just Jared on Facebook
justin bieber church may 2018 00
justin bieber church may 2018 00
justin bieber church may 2018 01
justin bieber church may 2018 01
justin bieber church may 2018 02
justin bieber church may 2018 02
justin bieber church may 2018 04
justin bieber church may 2018 04

Photos: BACKGRID
