Justin Bieber Steps Out After a Wednesday Night Church Service

Justin Bieber is heading out after a worship service.

The 25-year-old “Friends” pop superstar was seen leaving his usual Wednesday night church session alongside a friend on Wednesday night (May 9) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber

Justin was seen leaving the service in a Thrasher hoodie, making his way to his blue Lamborghini and heading out for the night.

Justin was recently spotted heading to a recording studio alongside producer Poo Bear. We’re excited to hear what he’s been working on!