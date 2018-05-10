Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Sweet Nickname for Baby True!

Khloe Kardashian sent out some tweets on Wednesday night (May 9) and told fans her nickname for baby True!

“I can’t believe my baby will be a month old tomorrow 😩 why does this make me happy and sad all at the same time. Thank you Jesus for my sweet peanut 💜,” the 33-year-old reality star tweeted. “I love you 💕 thank you for the sweet love to baby True. Night night babes.”

True was born on April 12. Thus far, Khloe has not released any photos of her newborn daughter with Tristan Thompson.