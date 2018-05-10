Top Stories
Ariana Grande &amp; Mac Miller Reportedly Split

Ariana Grande & Mac Miller Reportedly Split

Kendall Jenner Discusses How She Feels About Kylie Having a Baby

Kendall Jenner Discusses How She Feels About Kylie Having a Baby

Georgina Chapman Breaks Her Silence on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

Georgina Chapman Breaks Her Silence on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

What Is the Meaning Behind Donald Glover's 'This Is America'?

What Is the Meaning Behind Donald Glover's 'This Is America'?

Thu, 10 May 2018 at 9:06 am

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Sweet Nickname for Baby True!

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Sweet Nickname for Baby True!

Khloe Kardashian sent out some tweets on Wednesday night (May 9) and told fans her nickname for baby True!

“I can’t believe my baby will be a month old tomorrow 😩 why does this make me happy and sad all at the same time. Thank you Jesus for my sweet peanut 💜,” the 33-year-old reality star tweeted. “I love you 💕 thank you for the sweet love to baby True. Night night babes.”

True was born on April 12. Thus far, Khloe has not released any photos of her newborn daughter with Tristan Thompson.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, True Thompson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Offset's $150,000 chain was reportedly stolen after the 2018 Met Gala - TMZ
  • Check out Dylan Minnette and his band's performance on The Late Late Show - Just Jared Jr
  • Kyle Richards reveals she hasn't talked to sister Kathy Hilton in 6 months - TooFab
  • Check out the first look at Julianne Hough and Tyler Hoechlin's new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Who do you think Black Hood is on Riverdale? - Just Jared Jr