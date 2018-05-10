Khloe Kardashian Shares First Glimpse of Daughter True!

Khloe Kardashian just shared a sneak peek of her daughter True!

The 33-year-old reality star took to Snapchat to share a selfie with her 1-month-old baby girl.

In the photo, Khloe is lounging out in a camouflage-print shirt while sharing a glimpse of True‘s little arm in a white outfit while laying on her chest.

The night before, Khloe revealed the sweet nickname she has for her daughter while also sharing her how she feels about True turning a month old.

