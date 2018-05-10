Top Stories
Does Anna Wintour Support Scarlett Johansson's Marchesa Dress Choice from Met Gala 2018?

Does Anna Wintour Support Scarlett Johansson's Marchesa Dress Choice from Met Gala 2018?

Kendall Jenner Discusses How She Feels About Kylie Having a Baby

Kendall Jenner Discusses How She Feels About Kylie Having a Baby

Georgina Chapman Breaks Her Silence on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

Georgina Chapman Breaks Her Silence on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

What Is the Meaning Behind Donald Glover's 'This Is America'?

What Is the Meaning Behind Donald Glover's 'This Is America'?

Thu, 10 May 2018 at 7:53 pm

Khloe Kardashian Shares First Glimpse of Daughter True!

Khloe Kardashian Shares First Glimpse of Daughter True!

Khloe Kardashian just shared a sneak peek of her daughter True!

The 33-year-old reality star took to Snapchat to share a selfie with her 1-month-old baby girl.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kardashian

In the photo, Khloe is lounging out in a camouflage-print shirt while sharing a glimpse of True‘s little arm in a white outfit while laying on her chest.

The night before, Khloe revealed the sweet nickname she has for her daughter while also sharing her how she feels about True turning a month old.

Check out the photo of True below!
Just Jared on Facebook
khloe kardashian shares first glimpse at daughter true

Photos: Snapchat
Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Offset's $150,000 chain was reportedly stolen after the 2018 Met Gala - TMZ
  • Check out Dylan Minnette and his band's performance on The Late Late Show - Just Jared Jr
  • Kyle Richards reveals she hasn't talked to sister Kathy Hilton in 6 months - TooFab
  • Check out the first look at Julianne Hough and Tyler Hoechlin's new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Who do you think Black Hood is on Riverdale? - Just Jared Jr