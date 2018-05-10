Kim Kardashian Gives an Update on Kanye West & Addresses Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Relationship Status

Kim Kardashian is opening up.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star makes an appearance on Live With Kelly & Ryan on Friday (May 11).

During her appearance, Kim opened up about husband Kanye West‘s current whereabouts, and reveals that he gave her her “first gray hair.”

She also addressed sister Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s relationship status, and weighed in on whether she wants it to work out.

