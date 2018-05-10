Kim Kardashian Hints Tristan Thompson Blocked Her on Social Media

Did Tristan Thompson block Kim Kardashian on social media over her comments about Khloe and his cheating!? She hinted at that in an interview with Live! with Kelly and Ryan.

“Is there any part of you that roots for Khloe and Tristan?” Ryan asked in the interview, airing tomorrow.

“Yea, I mean…” Kim said while smiling. “Okay, last time I went on TV and I answered some questions about her, I got blocked on social media. Not from Khloe.”

“Yes, I’m always rooting for her. I’m always rooting for love,” Kim answered.

A few weeks ago, it appeared as if Kim and Tristan unfollowed each other amid Tristan‘s cheating scandal. Now it seems as if Tristan may have blocked Kim.