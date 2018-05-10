Top Stories
Ariana Grande & Mac Miller Reportedly Split

Kendall Jenner Discusses How She Feels About Kylie Having a Baby

Georgina Chapman Breaks Her Silence on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

What Is the Meaning Behind Donald Glover's 'This Is America'?

Thu, 10 May 2018 at 11:02 am

Kristen Stewart, Cate Blanchett & More Step Out for Chanel & Vanity Fair's Cannes Festvial Party!

Kristen Stewart, Cate Blanchett & More Step Out for Chanel & Vanity Fair's Cannes Festvial Party!

Kristen Stewart and Cate Blanchett strike a pose while making their way into Chanel & Vanity Fair’s France Party held as part of the 2018 Cannes Film Festival at Albane by Costes, JW Marriott Rooftop on Wednesday (May 9) in Cannes, France.

The 28-year-old actress and Cate, 48, who are both serving on the jury of the annual festival this year, were joined at the event by Penelope Cruz and her husband Javier Bardem, Chloe Sevigny, Adrien Brody, Gaspard Ulliel, Charlotte Rampling, Anna Mouglalis and Sasha Luss.

Cate recently defended the lack of female directors at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, arguing that change will come, but “not overnight” – read her full statement here!

FYI: Kristen, Penelope, Gaspard, Chloe, Anna and Sasha are all wearing Chanel. Cate is wearing a Loewe ensemble.
Credit: Getty, Tristan Fewings; Photos: Backgrid USA, Instarimages.com
