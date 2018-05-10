Levi Meaden Says He Runs Lines With Girlfriend Ariel Winter

Levi Meaden and girlfriend Ariel Winter stop by Petco for some pet supplies in Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon (May 10).

The two actors purchased a bag of supplies for their three dogs - Casper, Buttercup and Cash - and rabbit named Babs.

Speaking with US Weekly recently, Levi admitted that when they aren’t caring for their fur family, they’re running lines together on their projects.

“I’ll run lines with her for sure and she will kind of give me some advice and I’ll ask her how she thinks it’s working out,” Levi shared.

He adds, “We don’t really sit down and discuss [potential projects], it just comes up as we talk and let each other know what’s going on … and get ideas from each other about what we can bring to the character. Just fun, simple ideas.”