Top Stories
Does Anna Wintour Support Scarlett Johansson's Marchesa Dress Choice from Met Gala 2018?

Does Anna Wintour Support Scarlett Johansson's Marchesa Dress Choice from Met Gala 2018?

Kendall Jenner Discusses How She Feels About Kylie Having a Baby

Kendall Jenner Discusses How She Feels About Kylie Having a Baby

Georgina Chapman Breaks Her Silence on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

Georgina Chapman Breaks Her Silence on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

What Is the Meaning Behind Donald Glover's 'This Is America'?

What Is the Meaning Behind Donald Glover's 'This Is America'?

Thu, 10 May 2018 at 2:32 pm

Liam Payne Covers Zedd's 'The Middle' for BBC Radio Live Lounge - Watch Now!

Liam Payne Covers Zedd's 'The Middle' for BBC Radio Live Lounge - Watch Now!

Liam Payne is putting his own spin on a current hit!

The 24-year-old “Familiar” pop star performed a cover of Zedd‘s “The Middle,” originally sung by Maren Morris, on Thursday (May 10) as part of BBC Radio 1′s Live Lounge in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Liam Payne

Along with promoting the track, Liam also stopped to take selfies and greet fans outside of the radio station.

“Great to jump in the @bbcradio1 live lounge with @yxngbane #Familiar 🔥😎,” Liam wrote on his Instagram after making the appearance.

Watch him perform his cover of “The Middle” below!
Just Jared on Facebook
liam payne bbc radio 1 live lounge may 2018 01
liam payne bbc radio 1 live lounge may 2018 02
liam payne bbc radio 1 live lounge may 2018 03
liam payne bbc radio 1 live lounge may 2018 04
liam payne bbc radio 1 live lounge may 2018 05
liam payne bbc radio 1 live lounge may 2018 06
liam payne bbc radio 1 live lounge may 2018 07
liam payne bbc radio 1 live lounge may 2018 08

Photos: WENN.com
Posted to: Liam Payne, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Offset's $150,000 chain was reportedly stolen after the 2018 Met Gala - TMZ
  • Check out Dylan Minnette and his band's performance on The Late Late Show - Just Jared Jr
  • Kyle Richards reveals she hasn't talked to sister Kathy Hilton in 6 months - TooFab
  • Check out the first look at Julianne Hough and Tyler Hoechlin's new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Who do you think Black Hood is on Riverdale? - Just Jared Jr