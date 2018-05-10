Liam Payne Covers Zedd's 'The Middle' for BBC Radio Live Lounge - Watch Now!

Liam Payne is putting his own spin on a current hit!

The 24-year-old “Familiar” pop star performed a cover of Zedd‘s “The Middle,” originally sung by Maren Morris, on Thursday (May 10) as part of BBC Radio 1′s Live Lounge in London, England.

Along with promoting the track, Liam also stopped to take selfies and greet fans outside of the radio station.

“Great to jump in the @bbcradio1 live lounge with @yxngbane #Familiar 🔥😎,” Liam wrote on his Instagram after making the appearance.

Watch him perform his cover of “The Middle” below!