Lupita Nyong'o, Deepika Padukone & Amber Heard Stun at 'Sorry Angel' Cannes Festival Premiere!

Lupita Nyong’o is picture perfect as she hits red carpet at the screening of Sorry Angel (Plaire, Aimer Et Courir Vite) held during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on Thursday (May 10) in Cannes, France.

The 35-year-old Black Panther star was joined at the event by Deepika Padukone, Amber Heard, Aja Naomi King and Tallia Storm, who all stepped out to show their support for the flick.

That same day, Lupita accompanied co-stars Penelope Cruz, Marion Cotillard, Jessica Chastain and Fan Bingbing at their 355 photo call.

FYI: Lupita is wearing a Dior Haute Couture gown with Chopard jewelry. Deepika is wearing a Zuhair Murad gown, Nicholas Kirkwood shoes and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Amber is wearing Valentino. Aja is wearing Zuhair Murad Couture.