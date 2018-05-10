Top Stories
Thu, 10 May 2018 at 1:30 pm

Meghan Trainor & Cassadee Pope Attend ASCAP 'I Create Music' Expo 2018!

Meghan Trainor & Cassadee Pope Attend ASCAP 'I Create Music' Expo 2018!

Meghan Trainor and Cassadee Pope are celebrating their love of creating music!

The 24-year-old “Can’t Dance” singer and the 28-year-old The Voice alum were both in attendance at The 2018 ASCAP ‘I Create Music’ EXPO at Loews Hollywood Hotel on Wednesday (May 9) in Hollywood, Calif.

Meghan attended the event alongside her fiance Daryl Sabara.

“First @ascap Expo is in the bag! Loved getting to share stories and play some tunes for you guys. 🖤 Also, this girl is the sweetest ever ✨,” Cassadee shared on her Instagram following the event.
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Cassadee Pope, Daryl Sabara, Meghan Trainor

