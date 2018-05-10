Meghan Trainor: 'Let You Be Right' & 'Can't Dance' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Meghan Trainor releases not one, but two brand new songs – and you can listen to them right here!

The 24-year-old singer-songwriter shares the sassy and sexy single “Let You Be Right” in addition to another track entitled “Can’t Dance” from her forthcoming third full-length studio album, which is due out later this year.

“I was going to release just one song today, but I’m too excited so I’m giving you two,” Meghan said in a statement. “LET’S DANCE!”

Both tracks arrive hot on the heels of the album’s show-stopping first single “No Excuses,” which lit up at both Pop and Hot AC radio, where it recently broke into the top 10 and is rising.

"Let You Be Right" and "Can't Dance" are also available to stream on Spotify and download on iTunes now!



Meghan Trainor – Let You Be Right (Full Audio)

Meghan Trainor – Can’t Dance (Full Audio)