Top Stories
Ariana Grande &amp; Mac Miller Reportedly Split

Ariana Grande & Mac Miller Reportedly Split

Kendall Jenner Discusses How She Feels About Kylie Having a Baby

Kendall Jenner Discusses How She Feels About Kylie Having a Baby

Georgina Chapman Breaks Her Silence on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

Georgina Chapman Breaks Her Silence on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

What Is the Meaning Behind Donald Glover's 'This Is America'?

What Is the Meaning Behind Donald Glover's 'This Is America'?

Thu, 10 May 2018 at 9:03 am

Meghan Trainor: 'Let You Be Right' & 'Can't Dance' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Meghan Trainor: 'Let You Be Right' & 'Can't Dance' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Meghan Trainor releases not one, but two brand new songs – and you can listen to them right here!

The 24-year-old singer-songwriter shares the sassy and sexy single “Let You Be Right” in addition to another track entitled “Can’t Dance” from her forthcoming third full-length studio album, which is due out later this year.

“I was going to release just one song today, but I’m too excited so I’m giving you two,” Meghan said in a statement. “LET’S DANCE!”

Both tracks arrive hot on the heels of the album’s show-stopping first single “No Excuses,” which lit up at both Pop and Hot AC radio, where it recently broke into the top 10 and is rising.

Let You Be Right” and “Can’t Dance” are also available to stream on Spotify and download on iTunes now!


Meghan Trainor – Let You Be Right (Full Audio)

Click inside to stream and see the lyrics for Meghan Trainor’s brand new songs…


Meghan Trainor – Can’t Dance (Full Audio)

Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: First Listen, Lyrics, Meghan Trainor, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Offset's $150,000 chain was reportedly stolen after the 2018 Met Gala - TMZ
  • Check out Dylan Minnette and his band's performance on The Late Late Show - Just Jared Jr
  • Kyle Richards reveals she hasn't talked to sister Kathy Hilton in 6 months - TooFab
  • Check out the first look at Julianne Hough and Tyler Hoechlin's new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Who do you think Black Hood is on Riverdale? - Just Jared Jr