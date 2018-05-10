Top Stories
Ariana Grande &amp; Mac Miller Reportedly Split

Ariana Grande & Mac Miller Reportedly Split

Kendall Jenner Discusses How She Feels About Kylie Having a Baby

Kendall Jenner Discusses How She Feels About Kylie Having a Baby

Georgina Chapman Breaks Her Silence on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

Georgina Chapman Breaks Her Silence on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

What Is the Meaning Behind Donald Glover's 'This Is America'?

What Is the Meaning Behind Donald Glover's 'This Is America'?

Thu, 10 May 2018 at 11:50 am

Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Chose This for Son Hart's Middle Name

Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Chose This for Son Hart's Middle Name
  • Find out the appropriate name Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr chose for their newborn son Hart! – TMZ
  • Find out who Black Hood is on RiverdaleJust Jared Jr
  • Could this Hollywood duo actually be a couple? – Lainey Gossip
  • Carrie Underwood is detailing her freak accident – TooFab
  • Is Taylor Swift throwing shade? – MTV
  • There’s some huge news for Christina AguileraPopsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Evan Spiegel, Hart Spiegel, Miranda Kerr, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Offset's $150,000 chain was reportedly stolen after the 2018 Met Gala - TMZ
  • Check out Dylan Minnette and his band's performance on The Late Late Show - Just Jared Jr
  • Kyle Richards reveals she hasn't talked to sister Kathy Hilton in 6 months - TooFab
  • Check out the first look at Julianne Hough and Tyler Hoechlin's new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Who do you think Black Hood is on Riverdale? - Just Jared Jr