Ariana Grande & Mac Miller Reportedly Split

Grimes Pokes Fun at Her New Relationship With Elon Musk!

Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Welcome Baby Boy - Find Out His Name!

Chris Brown Sued for Alleged Sexual Assault

Thu, 10 May 2018 at 1:07 am

Nicole Scherzinger & Ashley Greene Get in a Workout at CruBox!

Nicole Scherzinger and Ashley Greene are staying fit!

The 39-year-old Pussycat Doll and the 31-year-old Twilight star got in full body workouts earlier in the month at CruBox in West Hollywood, Calif.

The two rocked their new Ryka Devotion XT training shoes at the Hollywood hot spot for a full-body sweat session.

“Me and my ladies creating strong bodies and strong minds with @ryka at @crubox Can you tell by my red face how easy it was? 😊,” Ashley wrote on her Instagram.

A post shared by Ashley Greene (@ashleygreene) on

Photos: Ryka
