Nicole Scherzinger & Ashley Greene Get in a Workout at CruBox!

Nicole Scherzinger and Ashley Greene are staying fit!

The 39-year-old Pussycat Doll and the 31-year-old Twilight star got in full body workouts earlier in the month at CruBox in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicole Scherzinger

The two rocked their new Ryka Devotion XT training shoes at the Hollywood hot spot for a full-body sweat session.

“Me and my ladies creating strong bodies and strong minds with @ryka at @crubox Can you tell by my red face how easy it was? 😊,” Ashley wrote on her Instagram.