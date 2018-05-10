Nina Dobrev's New Movie 'Dog Days' Gets First Trailer!

Nina Dobrev heads out of her hotel in New York City on Thursday morning (May 10).

The 29-year-old actress was seen picking up some food just the previous night before heading to Boston.

The first trailer for Nina‘s upcoming film, Dog Days, was just released!

The flick, also starring Eva Longoria, Vanessa Hudgens, Finn Wolfhard, and Adam Pally, is a hilarious ensemble comedy that follows the lives of multiple dog owners and their beloved fluffy pals around sunny Los Angeles.

When these human and canine’s paths start to intertwine, their lives begin changing in ways they never expected.

Dog Days hits theaters this summer.