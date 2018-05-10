Queer Eye's Karamo Brown is Engaged to Director Ian Jordan!

A Queer Eye wedding is on the horizon!

The show’s culture expert Karamo Brown is engaged to director Ian Jordan, People mag reports.

The 37-year-old popped the question to his partner of eight years on Wednesday night (May 8) at the Hyde Sunset in Los Angeles.

Karamo brought Ian to the restaurant under the assumption that they would be celebrating his birthday, but to Ian‘s surprise, Karamo had set up a party filled with their closet friends, family members, and Karamo‘s two sons.



Karamo then got down on one knee and popped the question Ian with black and white bands, which he also got for himself.

Karamo‘s Queer Eye‘s Fab Five co-stars — Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness – were also in attendance.

Season two of Queer Eye is set to premiere on Netflix in 2019.