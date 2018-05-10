Rihanna Steps Out in a White Hot Outfit for Lunch in NYC!

Rihanna is still running the fashion game after her 2018 Met Gala appearance.

The 30-year-old Anti pop superstar was spotted stepping out for a quick lunch at Anable Basin Sailing Bar & Grill on Thursday (May 10) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

Rih kept heads turning in an all white oversized outfit while grabbing food.

Rihanna made an instantly memorable Met Gala appearance on the red carpet on Monday night (May 7) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art dressed as the pope. She was also a co-host of the evening.