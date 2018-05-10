Top Stories
Thu, 10 May 2018 at 6:18 pm

Rihanna's LA Home Burglarized, Suspect Allegedly Spent the Night

Rihanna's LA Home Burglarized, Suspect Allegedly Spent the Night

Rihanna was the victim of a home invasion at her Los Angeles-area home on Wednesday night (May 9).

Authorities were dispatched to the 30-year-old entertainer’s house on Thursday morning after they were notified of a potential intruder on suspicion that her alarm had been tampered with, TMZ reports.

When the officers arrived, it had appeared that the man had spent the night in Rihanna‘s house.

After the man came out of the house, he was reportedly tasered by the police while being detained.

Luckily Rihanna was not home at the time. She’s been in New York City for the past few days while attending the 2018 Met Gala.
