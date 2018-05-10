Top Stories
Thu, 10 May 2018 at 9:39 pm

'RuPaul's Drag Race 2018' - Top 6 Queens Revealed!

'RuPaul's Drag Race 2018' - Top 6 Queens Revealed!

Only six queens remain on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10!

On Thursday night’s (May 10) episode, one queen didn’t survive after starring in this week’s main stage challenge “Cher: The Unauthorized Ru-sical.”

FIND OUT: Who Went Home on RuPaul’s Drag Race 2018 Week 8?

Guest judges this week were Billy Eichner and Andrew Rannells.

This season, every episode will be a full 90 minutes long. In addition, each episode will be followed by the fan favorite show, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked.

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs on Thursday nights on VH1 at 8/7c.

Click through the slideshow to see who’s still in the competition…
Photos: VH1
Posted to: RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race

