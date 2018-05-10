'RuPaul's Drag Race 2018' - Top 6 Queens Revealed!
Only six queens remain on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10!
On Thursday night’s (May 10) episode, one queen didn’t survive after starring in this week’s main stage challenge “Cher: The Unauthorized Ru-sical.”
FIND OUT: Who Went Home on RuPaul’s Drag Race 2018 Week 8?
Guest judges this week were Billy Eichner and Andrew Rannells.
This season, every episode will be a full 90 minutes long. In addition, each episode will be followed by the fan favorite show, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked.
RuPaul’s Drag Race airs on Thursday nights on VH1 at 8/7c.
Click through the slideshow to see who’s still in the competition…
Also on Just Jared
JJ Links Around The Web
- Offset's $150,000 chain was reportedly stolen after the 2018 Met Gala - TMZ
- Check out Dylan Minnette and his band's performance on The Late Late Show - Just Jared Jr
- Kyle Richards reveals she hasn't talked to sister Kathy Hilton in 6 months - TooFab
- Check out the first look at Julianne Hough and Tyler Hoechlin's new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
- Who do you think Black Hood is on Riverdale? - Just Jared Jr