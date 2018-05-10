Top Stories
Ariana Grande &amp; Mac Miller Reportedly Split

Kendall Jenner Discusses How She Feels About Kylie Having a Baby

Georgina Chapman Breaks Her Silence on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

What Is the Meaning Behind Donald Glover's 'This Is America'?

Thu, 10 May 2018 at 1:22 pm

Ryan Coogler Says All-Female 'Black Panther' Spinoff 'Would Be Amazing'

Ryan Coogler Says All-Female 'Black Panther' Spinoff 'Would Be Amazing'

Ryan Coogler happily poses alongside his wife Zinzi Evans while attending a photo call for Rendezvous with Ryan Coogler held during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on Thursday (May 10) in Cannes, France.

The 31-year-old writer-director also attended a press conference and dished about the record-breaking success of his hit film Black Panther and the possibility of making a spinoff with the female leads.

“I think you could argue they are more important,” Ryan expressed at the event. “That would be amazing if the opportunity came up.”

“Wakanda is what we could be. People call it a utopia, some people call it a dream world or something to shoot for,” Ryan continued. “The idea in Wakanda is everybody is allowed to have their fullest potential realized.”
Credit: Andreas Rentz; Photos: Getty
