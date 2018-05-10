Ryan Reynolds Apologizes to David Beckham for 'Deadpool' Joke & David's Response Is Hysterical!

Deadpool (aka Ryan Reynolds) apologizes to David Beckham for a joke made in the original Deadpool movie in this hilarious new video.

But, joke’s on Deadpool, because David actually wants an apology for some of Ryan Reynolds‘ movies.

In the original Deadpool movie, Ryan‘s character says of David, “You ever heard David Beckham speak? It’s like he mouth-sexed a can of helium.”

After apologizing numerous times, David responds that he actually wants an apology for Ryan‘s films including Green Lantern, R.I.P.D., Selfless and Boltneck.

Watch below!