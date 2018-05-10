Top Stories
Does Anna Wintour Support Scarlett Johansson's Marchesa Dress Choice from Met Gala 2018?

Does Anna Wintour Support Scarlett Johansson's Marchesa Dress Choice from Met Gala 2018?

Kendall Jenner Discusses How She Feels About Kylie Having a Baby

Kendall Jenner Discusses How She Feels About Kylie Having a Baby

Georgina Chapman Breaks Her Silence on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

Georgina Chapman Breaks Her Silence on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

What Is the Meaning Behind Donald Glover's 'This Is America'?

What Is the Meaning Behind Donald Glover's 'This Is America'?

Thu, 10 May 2018 at 9:40 pm

Ryan Reynolds Suits Up for 'Deadpool 2' Photocall & Fan Screening

Ryan Reynolds Suits Up for 'Deadpool 2' Photocall & Fan Screening

Ryan Reynolds looks dapper at a photocall and fan screening of his highly anticipated film Deadpool 2!

The 41-year-old actor hit the red carpet at Empire Casino Leicester Square on Thursday (May 10) in London, England.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ryan Reynolds

He was joined by his co-stars Zazie Beetz, Josh Brolin (who totally has a crush on him), Eddie Marsan, and Rob Delaney.

Deadpool 2 hits theaters on May 18.

ICYMI, watch David Beckham‘s hysterical response after Ryan‘s Deadpool apologized to him for a joke made in the original movie!

FYI: Ryan is wearing Brunello Cucinelli.
Just Jared on Facebook
ryan reynolds suits up for deadpool 2 photocall and fan screening 01
ryan reynolds suits up for deadpool 2 photocall and fan screening 02
ryan reynolds suits up for deadpool 2 photocall and fan screening 03
ryan reynolds suits up for deadpool 2 photocall and fan screening 04
ryan reynolds suits up for deadpool 2 photocall and fan screening 05
ryan reynolds suits up for deadpool 2 photocall and fan screening 06
ryan reynolds suits up for deadpool 2 photocall and fan screening 07
ryan reynolds suits up for deadpool 2 photocall and fan screening 08
ryan reynolds suits up for deadpool 2 photocall and fan screening 09

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Deadpool, Eddie Marsan, Josh Brolin, Rob Delaney, Ryan Reynolds, Zazie Beetz

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Offset's $150,000 chain was reportedly stolen after the 2018 Met Gala - TMZ
  • Check out Dylan Minnette and his band's performance on The Late Late Show - Just Jared Jr
  • Kyle Richards reveals she hasn't talked to sister Kathy Hilton in 6 months - TooFab
  • Check out the first look at Julianne Hough and Tyler Hoechlin's new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Who do you think Black Hood is on Riverdale? - Just Jared Jr