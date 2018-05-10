Ryan Reynolds Suits Up for 'Deadpool 2' Photocall & Fan Screening

Ryan Reynolds looks dapper at a photocall and fan screening of his highly anticipated film Deadpool 2!

The 41-year-old actor hit the red carpet at Empire Casino Leicester Square on Thursday (May 10) in London, England.

He was joined by his co-stars Zazie Beetz, Josh Brolin (who totally has a crush on him), Eddie Marsan, and Rob Delaney.

Deadpool 2 hits theaters on May 18.

FYI: Ryan is wearing Brunello Cucinelli.