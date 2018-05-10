Sam Smith Goes Shirtless on a Relaxing Getaway!

Sam Smith is having an amazing time while on a getaway.

The 25-year-old “Pray” pop superstar posted a series of photos from a relaxing trip on Thursday (May 10) on his Instagram.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sam Smith

“Had such a wonderful today. Swimming, tennis, food & writing music. Recharging slowly x @jamesmsbarber,” he captioned the series of posts. It’s nice to hear that he’s recharging!

Last month, Sam got in some quality time with boyfriend Brandon Flynn‘s family. The two have been linked since October of last year, when they were spotted kissing in public.