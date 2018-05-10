Top Stories
Ariana Grande & Mac Miller Reportedly Split

Kendall Jenner Discusses How She Feels About Kylie Having a Baby

Georgina Chapman Breaks Her Silence on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

What Is the Meaning Behind Donald Glover's 'This Is America'?

Thu, 10 May 2018 at 12:26 pm

Selena Gomez: 'Back To You' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Selena Gomez is back with a brand new single called “Back To You,” which you can listen to right here!

The 25-year-old pop superstar debuted the track on Thursday (May 10) as part of the soundtrack of Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why.

“With this song, it’s a very special record. I want it to be a beautiful message in a really complicated way, but really fun. But I think that ‘Back To You’ is more of my special project that I wanted to give to Season 2,” Selena told Zane Lowe during a Beats 1 radio interview.

“I am finishing up the album but we’re also trying to figure out a fun way to take our time. There’s no date there’s no idea for it but I have a lot of music that I’ve collectively put away.”

Listen to “Back to You” below! You can also download the song on iTunes.

See the lyrics inside…
Photos: Getty Images
