Selena Gomez Opens Up About New Music & Why She Was 'Terrified' of Doing Another Album!

Selena Gomez is opening up about her music plans.

The 24-year-old singer, who just released “Back To You” from the soundtrack of the upcoming second season of 13 Reasons Why, spoke to Zane Lowe for Beats 1 radio on Thursday (May 10).

“I have so many exciting things coming. It just feels like it’s my time and it’s at my pace. I’m not trying to like throw a bunch of music in people’s faces until I’m ready,” she told Zane.

“We’re also trying to figure out a fun way to take our time. There’s no date, there’s no idea for it, but I have a lot of music that I’ve collectively put away…this has been building for maybe two years. I was really happy with Revival, but at the same time I was terrified of doing another record.”

“Because for me, it could be like it was a step down, or I needed to beat that record, and I think every artist kind of struggles with that. So I waited. I wanted it to be great and had I not waited a good year or two I wouldn’t have had the best songs I’ve ever had,” she added.

She also gushed over working with Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter.

“I’d never met a writer, and it was two writers – it was Justin Tranter and Julia Michaels – and I had this instant soul connection with them. I just feel like they helped cultivate my sound. And it was because Julie and I are kind of similar in that way, and I’ve never had somebody pour into me. You know sometimes it’s just…this is a great song, record it, record it the way we want it and that’s it. She comes from a very bare, raw, natural place.”

We can’t wait to hear more! To listen to the full interview, click here.