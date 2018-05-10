Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello Join Ewan McGregor at 'Solo' Premiere!

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello couple up on the red carpet as they step out for the premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story on Thursday night (May 10) at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles.

The hot couple were joined at the premiere by Star Wars alumni Ewan McGregor along with Mark Hamill and his wife Marilou.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sofia Vergara

Other stars at the premiere included Giles Marini, Jaime King, Nathan Fillion, Alexandra Daddario, Angela Sarafyan, Chris Hardwick and wife Lydia Hearst, Garrett Clayton, Mario Lopez, and Yvette Nicole Brown.

Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25.

FYI: Angela is wearing a Lanvin dress. Alexandra‘s dress is by Giambattista Valli dress. Jaime is wearing a Schiparelli dress. Sofia is wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress while carrying a Chanel bag.

20+ pictures inside of the stars at the premiere…