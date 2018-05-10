Top Stories
Thu, 10 May 2018 at 12:38 pm

'Star' Renewed for Season 3 By Fox

'Star' Renewed for Season 3 By Fox

Star is going to be returning to Fox for a third season!

The show stars Queen Latifah (Carlotta Brown), Benjamin Bratt (Jahil Rivera). Jude Demorest (Star Davis), Ryan Destiny (Alexandra Crane), Brittany O’Grady (Simone Davis), and more.

The announcement was made moments ago on the Star official Twitter account. The account tweeted, “Nothing can stop them now. 🎤 #Take3 is hittin’ the stage for #STAR Season 3!.”

Be sure to check out Star if you haven’t already!

ARE YOU EXCITED for more new episodes of Star coming to Fox?
Photos: Fox
