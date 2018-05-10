Top Stories
Ariana Grande &amp; Mac Miller Reportedly Split

Ariana Grande & Mac Miller Reportedly Split

Kendall Jenner Discusses How She Feels About Kylie Having a Baby

Kendall Jenner Discusses How She Feels About Kylie Having a Baby

Georgina Chapman Breaks Her Silence on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

Georgina Chapman Breaks Her Silence on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

What Is the Meaning Behind Donald Glover's 'This Is America'?

What Is the Meaning Behind Donald Glover's 'This Is America'?

Thu, 10 May 2018 at 9:25 am

'The Predator' Trailer Teases the Return of the Deadly Aliens - Watch Now!

'The Predator' Trailer Teases the Return of the Deadly Aliens - Watch Now!

The Predator is back!

The reboot stars Trevante Rhodes, Sterling K. Brown, Boyd Holbrook, Jacob Tremblay, Olivia Munn and Keegan-Michael Key, and the first teaser trailer is here.

From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black’s explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.

The film will hit theaters on September 14.
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Boyd Holbrook, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key, Movies, Olivia Munn, Sterling K Brown, The Predator, Trevante Rhodes, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Offset's $150,000 chain was reportedly stolen after the 2018 Met Gala - TMZ
  • Check out Dylan Minnette and his band's performance on The Late Late Show - Just Jared Jr
  • Kyle Richards reveals she hasn't talked to sister Kathy Hilton in 6 months - TooFab
  • Check out the first look at Julianne Hough and Tyler Hoechlin's new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Who do you think Black Hood is on Riverdale? - Just Jared Jr