Top Stories
Does Anna Wintour Support Scarlett Johansson's Marchesa Dress Choice from Met Gala 2018?

Does Anna Wintour Support Scarlett Johansson's Marchesa Dress Choice from Met Gala 2018?

Kendall Jenner Discusses How She Feels About Kylie Having a Baby

Kendall Jenner Discusses How She Feels About Kylie Having a Baby

Georgina Chapman Breaks Her Silence on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

Georgina Chapman Breaks Her Silence on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

What Is the Meaning Behind Donald Glover's 'This Is America'?

What Is the Meaning Behind Donald Glover's 'This Is America'?

Thu, 10 May 2018 at 10:24 pm

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Kiss at Cannes Film Festival - See the Pics!

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Kiss at Cannes Film Festival - See the Pics!

Exes The Weeknd and Bella Hadid shared a smooch in Cannes!

The 28-year-old “Call Out My Name” singer and the 21-year-old model both attended the Magnum x Alexander Wang VIP Party during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival on Thursday night (May 10) at Magnum Beach in France.

“She had her arm around him, was rubbing his head and massaging his back,” Page Six reports.

They then reportedly left together around 12:30 a.m.

Bella has denied rumors that she kissed The Weeknd at Coachella last month.

10+ pictures inside of Bella Hadid and The Weeknd getting cozy at the party…

Just Jared on Facebook
bella hadid and the weeknd kiss at cannes film festival see the pics 01
bella hadid and the weeknd kiss at cannes film festival see the pics 02
bella hadid and the weeknd kiss at cannes film festival see the pics 03
bella hadid and the weeknd kiss at cannes film festival see the pics 04
bella hadid and the weeknd kiss at cannes film festival see the pics 05
bella hadid and the weeknd kiss at cannes film festival see the pics 06
bella hadid and the weeknd kiss at cannes film festival see the pics 07
bella hadid and the weeknd kiss at cannes film festival see the pics 08
bella hadid and the weeknd kiss at cannes film festival see the pics 09
bella hadid and the weeknd kiss at cannes film festival see the pics 10
bella hadid and the weeknd kiss at cannes film festival see the pics 11

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: 2018 Cannes Film Festival, Bella Hadid, The Weeknd

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Offset's $150,000 chain was reportedly stolen after the 2018 Met Gala - TMZ
  • Check out Dylan Minnette and his band's performance on The Late Late Show - Just Jared Jr
  • Kyle Richards reveals she hasn't talked to sister Kathy Hilton in 6 months - TooFab
  • Check out the first look at Julianne Hough and Tyler Hoechlin's new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Who do you think Black Hood is on Riverdale? - Just Jared Jr