Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Kiss at Cannes Film Festival - See the Pics!

Exes The Weeknd and Bella Hadid shared a smooch in Cannes!

The 28-year-old “Call Out My Name” singer and the 21-year-old model both attended the Magnum x Alexander Wang VIP Party during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival on Thursday night (May 10) at Magnum Beach in France.

“She had her arm around him, was rubbing his head and massaging his back,” Page Six reports.

They then reportedly left together around 12:30 a.m.

Bella has denied rumors that she kissed The Weeknd at Coachella last month.

