Does Anna Wintour Support Scarlett Johansson's Marchesa Dress Choice from Met Gala 2018?

Kendall Jenner Discusses How She Feels About Kylie Having a Baby

Georgina Chapman Breaks Her Silence on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

What Is the Meaning Behind Donald Glover's 'This Is America'?

Thu, 10 May 2018 at 8:57 pm

Tom Hardy Looks Unrecognizable as Al Capone for 'Fonzo!'

The first photos of Tom Hardy in character as the late mobster Al Capone have arrived!

The 40-year-old Peaky Blinders actor was spotted on the set of his new movie Fonzo on Wednesday (May 9) in New Orleans.

He filmed a scene in which he dons a red bathrobe and holds cigar while fishing on a yacht with his co-star Matt Dillon.

When Tom caught a fish, the pole was ripped out of his hands, leading him to fetch a rifle from the cabin. Before he could shoot into the water, Matt grabbed the rifle away.

In Fonzo, a 47-year old Al Capone, after 10 years in prison, starts suffering from dementia, and comes to be haunted by his violent past.

Also pictured inside: Tom arriving on set and greeting a fan before getting into character on Thursday.
