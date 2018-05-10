Tom Hardy Looks Unrecognizable as Al Capone for 'Fonzo!'

The first photos of Tom Hardy in character as the late mobster Al Capone have arrived!

The 40-year-old Peaky Blinders actor was spotted on the set of his new movie Fonzo on Wednesday (May 9) in New Orleans.

He filmed a scene in which he dons a red bathrobe and holds cigar while fishing on a yacht with his co-star Matt Dillon.

When Tom caught a fish, the pole was ripped out of his hands, leading him to fetch a rifle from the cabin. Before he could shoot into the water, Matt grabbed the rifle away.

In Fonzo, a 47-year old Al Capone, after 10 years in prison, starts suffering from dementia, and comes to be haunted by his violent past.

Also pictured inside: Tom arriving on set and greeting a fan before getting into character on Thursday.