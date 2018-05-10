Top Stories
Ariana Grande &amp; Mac Miller Reportedly Split

Ariana Grande & Mac Miller Reportedly Split

Kendall Jenner Discusses How She Feels About Kylie Having a Baby

Kendall Jenner Discusses How She Feels About Kylie Having a Baby

Georgina Chapman Breaks Her Silence on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

Georgina Chapman Breaks Her Silence on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

What Is the Meaning Behind Donald Glover's 'This Is America'?

What Is the Meaning Behind Donald Glover's 'This Is America'?

Thu, 10 May 2018 at 1:15 pm

'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' Season 4 Guest Stars Revealed - 9 Famous Faces Confirmed!

Next Slide »

'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' Season 4 Guest Stars Revealed - 9 Famous Faces Confirmed!

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is returning with new episodes on May 30, and the list of guests stars for season four has just been revealed!

Joining stars Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane for the new season will be nine celeb guest stars that are sure to bring lots of laughs to the new episodes!

If you haven’t watched Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt yet, the first three seasons are available to binge-watch now, ahead of the season four premiere on Netflix.

Click through the slideshow to see the guest stars for this season…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty, Netflix
Posted to: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Offset's $150,000 chain was reportedly stolen after the 2018 Met Gala - TMZ
  • Check out Dylan Minnette and his band's performance on The Late Late Show - Just Jared Jr
  • Kyle Richards reveals she hasn't talked to sister Kathy Hilton in 6 months - TooFab
  • Check out the first look at Julianne Hough and Tyler Hoechlin's new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Who do you think Black Hood is on Riverdale? - Just Jared Jr