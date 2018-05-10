Who Went Home on 'RuPaul's Drag Race 2018' Week 8?

Another queen was just sent home on season 10 of RuPaul’s Drag Race!

Guest judges this week included Andrew Rannells and Billy Eichner will the queens performed in “Cher: The Unauthorized Ru-sical.”

The two bottom queens had to lip sync for their life to “Groove is in The Light” by Dee-Lite.

The top queen this week was Kameron Michaels!

The Vixen