Who Went Home on 'RuPaul's Drag Race 2018' Week 8?
Another queen was just sent home on season 10 of RuPaul’s Drag Race!
Guest judges this week included Andrew Rannells and Billy Eichner will the queens performed in “Cher: The Unauthorized Ru-sical.”
The two bottom queens had to lip sync for their life to “Groove is in The Light” by Dee-Lite.
The top queen this week was Kameron Michaels!
This season, every episode will be a full 90 minutes long. In addition, each episode will be followed by the fan favorite show, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked.
RuPaul’s Drag Race airs on Thursday nights on VH1 at 8/7c.
Find out who went home inside…
The Vixen
Also on Just Jared
JJ Links Around The Web
- Offset's $150,000 chain was reportedly stolen after the 2018 Met Gala - TMZ
- Check out Dylan Minnette and his band's performance on The Late Late Show - Just Jared Jr
- Kyle Richards reveals she hasn't talked to sister Kathy Hilton in 6 months - TooFab
- Check out the first look at Julianne Hough and Tyler Hoechlin's new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
- Who do you think Black Hood is on Riverdale? - Just Jared Jr