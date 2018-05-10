Zayn Malik Leaves Gigi Hadid's Apartment in 'Looney Tunes' T-Shirt

Zayn Malik spends some time with Gigi Hadid!

The 25-year-old “Let Me” singer was spotted leaving the 23-year-old model’s place on Thursday (May 10) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zayn Malik

He rocked a colorful Looney Tunes t-shirt with black jeans, white and red sneakers, a black “Anti Social Social Club” baseball cap, a trendy pair of shades, and a gold chain necklace.

The on-again couple announced their split back in March, but it seems they’ve rekindled their relationship!

ICYMI, see photos of the duo kissing late last month.