Thu, 10 May 2018 at 8:04 pm

Zayn Malik Leaves Gigi Hadid's Apartment in 'Looney Tunes' T-Shirt

Zayn Malik Leaves Gigi Hadid's Apartment in 'Looney Tunes' T-Shirt

Zayn Malik spends some time with Gigi Hadid!

The 25-year-old “Let Me” singer was spotted leaving the 23-year-old model’s place on Thursday (May 10) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zayn Malik

He rocked a colorful Looney Tunes t-shirt with black jeans, white and red sneakers, a black “Anti Social Social Club” baseball cap, a trendy pair of shades, and a gold chain necklace.

The on-again couple announced their split back in March, but it seems they’ve rekindled their relationship!

ICYMI, see photos of the duo kissing late last month.
Just Jared on Facebook
zayn malik leaves gigi hadids apartment in a looney tunes t shirt 01
zayn malik leaves gigi hadids apartment in a looney tunes t shirt 02
zayn malik leaves gigi hadids apartment in a looney tunes t shirt 03
zayn malik leaves gigi hadids apartment in a looney tunes t shirt 04
zayn malik leaves gigi hadids apartment in a looney tunes t shirt 05
zayn malik leaves gigi hadids apartment in a looney tunes t shirt 06
zayn malik leaves gigi hadids apartment in a looney tunes t shirt 07

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik

