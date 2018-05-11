Alessandra Ambrosio Presents New Xti Collection in Madrid!

Alessandra Ambrosio is all smiles as she strikes a pose at the Autumn / Winter Xti Collection Launch Celebration held at the Santo Mauro Hotel on Thursday (May 10) in Madrid, Spain.

The 37-year-old model and actress has been modeling for the Spanish footwear brand since 2016, and still currently serves as one of the ambassadors.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alessandra Ambrosio

In case you missed it, check out Alessandra modeling sexy swimwear inn the Lascana Spring/Summer 2018 campaign here!



☀️🇪🇸 A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on May 10, 2018 at 8:43am PDT

FYI: Alessandra is wearing an Ester Abner dress, Xti shoes and Jennifer Fisher jewelry.