Alessandra Ambrosio Presents New Xti Collection in Madrid!
Alessandra Ambrosio is all smiles as she strikes a pose at the Autumn / Winter Xti Collection Launch Celebration held at the Santo Mauro Hotel on Thursday (May 10) in Madrid, Spain.
The 37-year-old model and actress has been modeling for the Spanish footwear brand since 2016, and still currently serves as one of the ambassadors.
FYI: Alessandra is wearing an Ester Abner dress, Xti shoes and Jennifer Fisher jewelry.