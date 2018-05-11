Top Stories
Meghan Markle's 'Suits' TV Husband Patrick J. Adams Is Going to the Royal Wedding!

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Kiss at Cannes Film Festival - See the Pics!

Kevin McHale Talks Coming Out as Gay & Why He Kept Quiet During 'Glee' Days

Judge Responds to Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against the Kardashians

Fri, 11 May 2018 at 10:12 am

Alessandra Ambrosio Presents New Xti Collection in Madrid!

Alessandra Ambrosio Presents New Xti Collection in Madrid!

Alessandra Ambrosio is all smiles as she strikes a pose at the Autumn / Winter Xti Collection Launch Celebration held at the Santo Mauro Hotel on Thursday (May 10) in Madrid, Spain.

The 37-year-old model and actress has been modeling for the Spanish footwear brand since 2016, and still currently serves as one of the ambassadors.

In case you missed it, check out Alessandra modeling sexy swimwear inn the Lascana Spring/Summer 2018 campaign here!


☀️🇪🇸

A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on

FYI: Alessandra is wearing an Ester Abner dress, Xti shoes and Jennifer Fisher jewelry.
Credit: Sean Thorton; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Alessandra Ambrosio

