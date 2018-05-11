Top Stories
Bella Hadid &amp; The Weeknd Kiss at Cannes Film Festival - See the Pics!

Kevin McHale Talks Coming Out as Gay &amp; Why He Kept Quiet During 'Glee' Days

Emily Ratajkowski Responds to Critics of Her Marriage

Judge Responds to Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against the Kardashians

Fri, 11 May 2018 at 8:47 am

Anna Faris, Kristen Bell, Adam Scott & More Stars Read Texts From Their Moms - Watch Now!

It’s Mother’s Day, and stars like Anna Faris, Kristen Bell and Adam Scott are celebrating their moms!

The celebrities joined together to read aloud actual hilarious texts from their real mothers for Mother’s Day on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night (May 10).

Anthony Anderson, Ike Barinholtz, Jack McBrayer, Patton Oswalt, Will Forte, YG and Tony Hale also participated in the funny segment.

“As you know know, we truly believe you are the greatest actress of your generation. We do hope you transition into dramatic work. I also woke up because I am worried you are not wearing enough sunscreen and taking the B-12 I got you from a Costco. I hope this doesn’t wake you. Please give Allison Janney our love and congratulations. No one deserves the Oscar more than her,” Anna‘s mom texted her.

Watch below!
Photos: Jimmy Kimmel Live
