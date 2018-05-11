Annette Bening Steps Out for 'The Seagull' New York Screening - Watch Trailer!

Annette Bening is all smiles while posing in-between Corey Stoll and director Michael Mayer at the special screening of their film The Seagull held at Elinor Bunin Munroe Film Center on Thursday (May 10) in New York City.

The trio were joined at the event by Samantha Mathis, Julianna Marguiles, Jim Parrack and Lena Hall, who all stepped out to show their support.

Synopsis: An aging actress named Irina Arkadina (Annette) pays summer visits to her brother Sorin (Brian Dennehy) and her son Konstantin on a country estate. On one occasion, she brings Boris Trigorin (Corey), a successful novelist, with her. Nina (Saoirse Ronan), a free and innocent girl on a neighboring estate, falls in love with Trigorin. As Trigorin lightly consumes and rejects Nina, so the actress all her life has consumed and rejected her son, who loves Nina. The victims are destroyed while the sophisticates continue on their way.

Watch the trailer below…



‘The Seagull’ | Official Trailer