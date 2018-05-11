Top Stories
Meghan Markle's 'Suits' TV Husband Patrick J. Adams Is Going to the Royal Wedding!

Meghan Markle's 'Suits' TV Husband Patrick J. Adams Is Going to the Royal Wedding!

Bella Hadid &amp; The Weeknd Kiss at Cannes Film Festival - See the Pics!

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Kiss at Cannes Film Festival - See the Pics!

Kevin McHale Talks Coming Out as Gay &amp; Why He Kept Quiet During 'Glee' Days

Kevin McHale Talks Coming Out as Gay & Why He Kept Quiet During 'Glee' Days

Judge Responds to Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against the Kardashians

Judge Responds to Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against the Kardashians

Fri, 11 May 2018 at 1:49 pm

Annette Bening Steps Out for 'The Seagull' New York Screening - Watch Trailer!

Annette Bening Steps Out for 'The Seagull' New York Screening - Watch Trailer!

Annette Bening is all smiles while posing in-between Corey Stoll and director Michael Mayer at the special screening of their film The Seagull held at Elinor Bunin Munroe Film Center on Thursday (May 10) in New York City.

The trio were joined at the event by Samantha Mathis, Julianna Marguiles, Jim Parrack and Lena Hall, who all stepped out to show their support.

Synopsis: An aging actress named Irina Arkadina (Annette) pays summer visits to her brother Sorin (Brian Dennehy) and her son Konstantin on a country estate. On one occasion, she brings Boris Trigorin (Corey), a successful novelist, with her. Nina (Saoirse Ronan), a free and innocent girl on a neighboring estate, falls in love with Trigorin. As Trigorin lightly consumes and rejects Nina, so the actress all her life has consumed and rejected her son, who loves Nina. The victims are destroyed while the sophisticates continue on their way.

Watch the trailer below…


‘The Seagull’ | Official Trailer
Just Jared on Facebook
annette bening steps out for the seagull new york screening watch trailer 01
annette bening steps out for the seagull new york screening watch trailer 02
annette bening steps out for the seagull new york screening watch trailer 03
annette bening steps out for the seagull new york screening watch trailer 04
annette bening steps out for the seagull new york screening watch trailer 05
annette bening steps out for the seagull new york screening watch trailer 06
annette bening steps out for the seagull new york screening watch trailer 07
annette bening steps out for the seagull new york screening watch trailer 08
annette bening steps out for the seagull new york screening watch trailer 09
annette bening steps out for the seagull new york screening watch trailer 10
annette bening steps out for the seagull new york screening watch trailer 11
annette bening steps out for the seagull new york screening watch trailer 12
annette bening steps out for the seagull new york screening watch trailer 13
annette bening steps out for the seagull new york screening watch trailer 14
annette bening steps out for the seagull new york screening watch trailer 15

Credit: Jamie McCarthy; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Annette Bening, Corey Stoll, Jim Parrack, Julianna Marguiles, Lena Hall, Samantha Mathis, Trailer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Things are getting really messy between Justin Theroux and his neighbor - TMZ
  • Liam Payne just covered pal Zedd's new song - Just Jared Jr
  • Michelle Wolf doesn't regret her 2018 WHCD jokes - TooFab
  • Find out which judges are returning to The Voice! - The Hollywood Reporter
  • It looks like one of John Green's books is heading to Hulu - Just Jared Jr