Ariana Grande Breaks Silence on Split from Mac Miller

Ariana Grande is speaking out after news broke that she and her longtime boyfriend Mac Miller broke up.

The 24-year-old “No Tears Left to Cry” singer had nothing but nice things to say about the rapper, 26, in a post to her Instagram Stories.

Ariana shared a photo of her and Mac cuddling and she wrote a message around the pic.

“Hi! This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet Malcolm McCormick,” Ariana wrote. “I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!”

“Unconditional love is not selfish. It is wanting the best for that person even if at the moment, it’s not you,” she added. “I can’t wait to know you and support you forever and I’m so proud of you!!”

Ariana and Mac called it quits due to their busy schedules.