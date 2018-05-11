Top Stories
Meghan Markle's 'Suits' TV Husband Patrick J. Adams Is Going to the Royal Wedding!

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Kiss at Cannes Film Festival - See the Pics!

Kevin McHale Talks Coming Out as Gay & Why He Kept Quiet During 'Glee' Days

Judge Responds to Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against the Kardashians

Fri, 11 May 2018 at 10:56 am

Azealia Banks Reveals Her True Feelings About Cardi B, RZA & More on 'Breakfast Club' - Watch Now!

Azealia Banks Reveals Her True Feelings About Cardi B, RZA & More on 'Breakfast Club' - Watch Now!

Azealia Banks is speaking out.

The 26-year-old “212″ rapper made an appearance on The Breakfast Club Show, which aired on Friday (May 11).

During her appearance, Azealia expressed her honest feelings about Cardi B and RZA, as well as Breakfast Club co-host Charlamagne tha God. She also discusses her new music, as well as her own artistry.

“I think nowadays, in all of the entertainment industries, things get really homogenized. It’s kind of just a way to see things differently, rather than just ‘pop star, pop star, pop star,’” she said of her occasionally controversial pop culture commentary.

“It’s kind of a way to keep myself entertained so I’m not actually consuming the fodder.”

Watch below!
