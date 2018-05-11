Azealia Banks Reveals Her True Feelings About Cardi B, RZA & More on 'Breakfast Club' - Watch Now!

Azealia Banks is speaking out.

The 26-year-old “212″ rapper made an appearance on The Breakfast Club Show, which aired on Friday (May 11).

During her appearance, Azealia expressed her honest feelings about Cardi B and RZA, as well as Breakfast Club co-host Charlamagne tha God. She also discusses her new music, as well as her own artistry.

“I think nowadays, in all of the entertainment industries, things get really homogenized. It’s kind of just a way to see things differently, rather than just ‘pop star, pop star, pop star,’” she said of her occasionally controversial pop culture commentary.

“It’s kind of a way to keep myself entertained so I’m not actually consuming the fodder.”

