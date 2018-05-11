Top Stories
Does Anna Wintour Support Scarlett Johansson's Marchesa Dress Choice from Met Gala 2018?

Kendall Jenner Discusses How She Feels About Kylie Having a Baby

Georgina Chapman Breaks Her Silence on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

What Is the Meaning Behind Donald Glover's 'This Is America'?

Fri, 11 May 2018 at 2:15 am

Blake Lively Reveals Hidden Family Message in Met Gala 2018 Dress!

Blake Lively Reveals Hidden Family Message in Met Gala 2018 Dress!

Blake Lively is showing off the message that was hidden in her 2018 Met Gala gown!

The 30-year-old actress took to Instagram late Thursday night (May 10) to reveal the adorable family message she had sewn into her dress.

“Take your family to work day…” Blake captioned the below photo of the “Reynolds” Family Cross she had sewn into the train of her Versace gown.

Each points of the cross features the first letter of everyone in her family – B for Blake, R for hubby Ryan Reynolds, J for 3-year-old daughter James, and I for 1-year-old daughter Ines.

See the adorable photo below!

Take your family to work day…

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on

