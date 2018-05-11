Blake Lively Reveals Hidden Family Message in Met Gala 2018 Dress!

Blake Lively is showing off the message that was hidden in her 2018 Met Gala gown!

The 30-year-old actress took to Instagram late Thursday night (May 10) to reveal the adorable family message she had sewn into her dress.

“Take your family to work day…” Blake captioned the below photo of the “Reynolds” Family Cross she had sewn into the train of her Versace gown.

Each points of the cross features the first letter of everyone in her family – B for Blake, R for hubby Ryan Reynolds, J for 3-year-old daughter James, and I for 1-year-old daughter Ines.

See the adorable photo below!