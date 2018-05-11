Britney Spears Opens Up About How She Conquers Her Shyness

Britney Spears is opening up about overcoming her shyness.

The 36-year-old “Make Me” pop icon revealed that while she might seem confident when performing on stage, she’s actually just putting on a persona.

“I’m very sensitive and sometimes I just want to run away because I’m a very shy person. I think energy is contagious and when I get onstage with the dancers, we all kind of vibe off each other. We feel the same energy and we connect,” she told the Associated Press in an interview.

“I think it’s healthy to be able to put on the persona of being confident,” she said, adding that she reads self-help books, too.

“I think it’s an escape because honestly with how shy I really am, I don’t think it’s healthy,” she added, saying that performing is “a boost to my confidence. It’s like an alter-ego type thing. Something clicks and I go and turn into this different person. I think it’s kind of a gift to be able to do that.”