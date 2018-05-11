Top Stories
Does Anna Wintour Support Scarlett Johansson's Marchesa Dress Choice from Met Gala 2018?

Does Anna Wintour Support Scarlett Johansson's Marchesa Dress Choice from Met Gala 2018?

Kendall Jenner Discusses How She Feels About Kylie Having a Baby

Kendall Jenner Discusses How She Feels About Kylie Having a Baby

Georgina Chapman Breaks Her Silence on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

Georgina Chapman Breaks Her Silence on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

What Is the Meaning Behind Donald Glover's 'This Is America'?

What Is the Meaning Behind Donald Glover's 'This Is America'?

Fri, 11 May 2018 at 12:23 am

Charlie Puth: 'Voicenotes' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Charlie Puth: 'Voicenotes' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Charlie Puth‘s new album is out now!

The 26-year-old singer just released his second studio album Voicenotes – and you stream it here!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Charlie Puth

Charlie‘s new album features collaborations with artists Kehlani, Boyz II Men, and James Taylor.

Later this summer, Charlie will be hitting the road on the Voicenotes Tour to where he’ll be hitting the road with his opening act Hailee Steinfeld.

You can download Charlie‘s new album off of iTunes here.

Listen to Voicenotes below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Charlie Puth, First Listen, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Offset's $150,000 chain was reportedly stolen after the 2018 Met Gala - TMZ
  • Check out Dylan Minnette and his band's performance on The Late Late Show - Just Jared Jr
  • Kyle Richards reveals she hasn't talked to sister Kathy Hilton in 6 months - TooFab
  • Check out the first look at Julianne Hough and Tyler Hoechlin's new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Who do you think Black Hood is on Riverdale? - Just Jared Jr