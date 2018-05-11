Charlie Puth: 'Voicenotes' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Charlie Puth‘s new album is out now!

The 26-year-old singer just released his second studio album Voicenotes – and you stream it here!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Charlie Puth

Charlie‘s new album features collaborations with artists Kehlani, Boyz II Men, and James Taylor.

Later this summer, Charlie will be hitting the road on the Voicenotes Tour to where he’ll be hitting the road with his opening act Hailee Steinfeld.

You can download Charlie‘s new album off of iTunes here.

Listen to Voicenotes below!