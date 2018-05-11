Christina Aguilera: 'Twice' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Christina Aguilera has yet another new song out!

The 37-year-old singer just dropped her latest emotional ballad “Twice.”

Just last week, Christina released “Accelerate” – her first new single in over six years.

Shortly after dropping the song, Christina announced that she has a new album – Liberation – coming out on June 15 before revealing that she will be going on tour later this year!

