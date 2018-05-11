Top Stories
Does Anna Wintour Support Scarlett Johansson's Marchesa Dress Choice from Met Gala 2018?

Does Anna Wintour Support Scarlett Johansson's Marchesa Dress Choice from Met Gala 2018?

Kendall Jenner Discusses How She Feels About Kylie Having a Baby

Kendall Jenner Discusses How She Feels About Kylie Having a Baby

Georgina Chapman Breaks Her Silence on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

Georgina Chapman Breaks Her Silence on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

What Is the Meaning Behind Donald Glover's 'This Is America'?

What Is the Meaning Behind Donald Glover's 'This Is America'?

Fri, 11 May 2018 at 2:42 am

Christina Aguilera: 'Twice' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Christina Aguilera: 'Twice' Stream, Download, & Lyrics - Listen Now!

Christina Aguilera has yet another new song out!

The 37-year-old singer just dropped her latest emotional ballad “Twice.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Christina Aguilera

Just last week, Christina released “Accelerate” – her first new single in over six years.

Shortly after dropping the song, Christina announced that she has a new album – Liberation – coming out on June 15 before revealing that she will be going on tour later this year!

You can download Christina‘s new song off of iTunes here.

Listen to “Twice” below!

Check out the lyrics inside!
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Christina Aguilera, First Listen, Lyrics, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Offset's $150,000 chain was reportedly stolen after the 2018 Met Gala - TMZ
  • Check out Dylan Minnette and his band's performance on The Late Late Show - Just Jared Jr
  • Kyle Richards reveals she hasn't talked to sister Kathy Hilton in 6 months - TooFab
  • Check out the first look at Julianne Hough and Tyler Hoechlin's new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Who do you think Black Hood is on Riverdale? - Just Jared Jr