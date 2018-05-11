Christina Grimmie's Family Posthumously Releases Song for Mother's Day

Christina Grimmie‘s family is honoring the late singer with a special, previously unreleased song released in time for Mother’s Day.

The song, called “Little Girl,” was released on Friday (May 11) and was written by Christina before her tragic death.

The song was written at age 12 as a tribute to her mother, who was undergoing breast cancer treatment at the time.

“I am proud to share this extremely personal song with other mothers and daughters as well as Christina’s fans. It is very special to me and carries a part of not only Christina but our unique bond. I miss her daily and I take comfort in knowing that this song might help other mothers and daughters through their fearful or tough times,” said her mom Tina Grimmie to People.

A portion of the proceeds from the song will go to the Christina Grimmie Foundation, which helps families affected by the tragedy of gun violence or the diagnosis of breast cancer.

Listen below. You can also download the song on iTunes.