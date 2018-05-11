Top Stories
Does Anna Wintour Support Scarlett Johansson's Marchesa Dress Choice from Met Gala 2018?

Kendall Jenner Discusses How She Feels About Kylie Having a Baby

Georgina Chapman Breaks Her Silence on Harvey Weinstein Scandal

What Is the Meaning Behind Donald Glover's 'This Is America'?

Fri, 11 May 2018 at 2:29 am

Dakota Johnson's Mom 'Adores' Her Boyfriend Chris Martin!

Dakota Johnson's Mom 'Adores' Her Boyfriend Chris Martin!

Dakota Johnson has been dating Coldplay singer Chris Martin since the fall and now her mom is sharing her thoughts on her new beau!

Melanie Griffith opened up about Chris during an interview at an event this week.

“I adore him!” Melanie told People. “But she is very private about her life and I respect that.”

Dakota and Chris have not publicly confirmed their relationship or stepped out on a red carpet together, but they have been seen together many times over the past seven months!
