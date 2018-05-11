Dakota Johnson's Mom 'Adores' Her Boyfriend Chris Martin!

Dakota Johnson has been dating Coldplay singer Chris Martin since the fall and now her mom is sharing her thoughts on her new beau!

Melanie Griffith opened up about Chris during an interview at an event this week.

“I adore him!” Melanie told People. “But she is very private about her life and I respect that.”

Dakota and Chris have not publicly confirmed their relationship or stepped out on a red carpet together, but they have been seen together many times over the past seven months!