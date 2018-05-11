Top Stories
Meghan Markle's 'Suits' TV Husband Patrick J. Adams Is Going to the Royal Wedding!

Bella Hadid & The Weeknd Kiss at Cannes Film Festival - See the Pics!

Kevin McHale Talks Coming Out as Gay & Why He Kept Quiet During 'Glee' Days

Judge Responds to Blac Chyna's Lawsuit Against the Kardashians

Fri, 11 May 2018 at 1:26 pm

David Harbour & Danielle Brooks Get Recognized As Netflix's 'Scene Stealers'!

David Harbour & Danielle Brooks Get Recognized As Netflix's 'Scene Stealers'!

David Harbour keeps it cool and casual as he hits the red carpet at Netflix #FYSee: Scene Stealers panel session held at Netflix’s FYSee Space at Raleigh Studios on Thursday (May 10) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 43-year-old Stranger Things star was joined by Orange is the New Black‘s Danielle Brooks, GodlessMerritt Wever, Mindhunter‘s Cameron Britton and Maniac‘s Julia Garner as they represented their breakout roles in their individual shows.

Netflix’s second annual FYSee installation, touting prominent series for awards consideration, is being held until Saturday (June 9).

In case you missed it, check out all the pictures from the the Netflix FYSEE Kick-Off Celebration!
Credit: Jerod Harris; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Cameron Britton, Danielle Brooks, David Harbour, Julia Garner, Merritt Wever

