David Harbour & Danielle Brooks Get Recognized As Netflix's 'Scene Stealers'!

David Harbour keeps it cool and casual as he hits the red carpet at Netflix #FYSee: Scene Stealers panel session held at Netflix’s FYSee Space at Raleigh Studios on Thursday (May 10) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 43-year-old Stranger Things star was joined by Orange is the New Black‘s Danielle Brooks, Godless‘ Merritt Wever, Mindhunter‘s Cameron Britton and Maniac‘s Julia Garner as they represented their breakout roles in their individual shows.

Netflix’s second annual FYSee installation, touting prominent series for awards consideration, is being held until Saturday (June 9).

