Deepika Padukone Wows at 'Ash Is The Purest White' Premiere at Cannes Film Fest

Deepika Padukone looked stunning while stepping out for another event at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival!

The 32-year-old actress hit the red carpet at the Ash is Purest White premiere on Friday (May 11) in Cannes, France.

She was also joined at the event by Aja Naomi King and Fan Bingbing.

“dreams really do come true…🎈” Deepika wrote on her Instagram, along with a photo in her dress.

FYI: Deepika is wearing an Ashi Studio gown, Aquazzura shoes and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Aja is wearing a Pamella Roland gown and Brian Atwood shoes.