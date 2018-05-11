'Designated Survivor' & 'Quantico' Get Canceled By ABC

Designated Survivor and Quantico have officially been canceled by ABC.

Kiefer Sutherland‘s Designated Survivor will not be returning following its second season despite ABC’s previous search for a new showrunner.

The series followed Kiefer‘s character, who became president after a catastrophic bombing killed the majority of the country’s leaders and his hunt to find out who was behind the attack.

Priyanka Chopra‘s Quantico will end after its third season, which is currently airing.

The show chronicled the lives of young FBI recruits who arrive at the Quantico base in Virginia for training to become intelligence agents.

