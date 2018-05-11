Emily Ratajkowski Responds to Critics of Her Marriage

Emily Ratajkowski is opening up about her marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard in the June 2018 issue of Marie Claire, on newsstands May 17.

The 26-year-old model responded to the criticism from people who thought her marriage wouldn’t last. Here is what she shared with the mag:

On marriage and making her own decisions: “People came after my marriage, like, ‘Wow. I give it three weeks.’ I’m like, ‘What?’ No one can take women seriously on any choices that they make, especially if they’re unique to them and they don’t play into the way we think women should get married. It’s a constant writing-off.”

On being taken seriously in Hollywood: “It’s actually something I’ve thought about a lot without ever saying seriousness in my head. I care a lot. I think I freak people out sometimes going into meeting with Hollywood producers…with f–king guns blazing. I had something to prove, and it had very little to do with my acting ability or the way I looked. It was about the Take me seriously. Look me in the eye.”

On what feminism means to her in 2018: “We grow up in this patriarchal, misogynistic culture, and women fantasize about watching themselves through a male gaze. But if a woman decided that she likes herself in a gaze, and it makes her happy, should she feel the burden of where that comes from? I don’t know the answer. That’s now what feminism is about. It’s freedom of choice. Do what you feel like!”

For more from Emily, visit MarieClaire.com!